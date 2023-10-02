USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

231002-N-SO660-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 2, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jaemiel Brian Gana, left, from San Jose, California, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Samantha Anderson, from Ontario, California, install a tail hook to an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

