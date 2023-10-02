USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

231002-N-SO660-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 2, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Alexander Colson, right, from Maple Hill, North Carolina, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Luis Sevilla, from San Jose, California, remove an auxiliary power unit from an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA