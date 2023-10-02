Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231002-N-SO660-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 2, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Alexander Colson, right, from Maple Hill, North Carolina, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Luis Sevilla, from San Jose, California, remove an auxiliary power unit from an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Hangar bay
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance

