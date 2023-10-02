Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train with weather sensors [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train with weather sensors

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231002-N-SO660-1060 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 2, 2023) Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Wyatt Sibille, right, from Houma, Louisiana, trains Aerographer’s Mate Airman Apprentice Jamia Muse, from Bastrop, Louisiana, how to observe weather with a kestrel weather sensor on the weather decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 10:32
    Photo ID: 8058763
    VIRIN: 231002-N-SO660-1060
    Resolution: 4186x2786
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train with weather sensors [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train with weather sensors
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weather
    CVN 76
    aerographer’s mate
    USS Ronald Reagan
    weather observation
    kestrel weather sensor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT