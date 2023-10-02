USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train with weather sensors

231002-N-SO660-1060 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 2, 2023) Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Wyatt Sibille, right, from Houma, Louisiana, trains Aerographer’s Mate Airman Apprentice Jamia Muse, from Bastrop, Louisiana, how to observe weather with a kestrel weather sensor on the weather decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA