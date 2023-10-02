USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

231001-N-EC000-1212 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2023) Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), transfers fuel to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 1. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

