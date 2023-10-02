Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231001-N-EC000-1212 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2023) Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), transfers fuel to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 1. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 10:34
    Photo ID: 8058760
    VIRIN: 231001-N-EC000-1212
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    bridge
    USS Ronald Reagan
    FAS
    USNS Rappahannock
    fueling-at-sea

