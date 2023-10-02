USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct respirator fit tests

231003-N-RQ159-1043 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2023) Sailors test the seal of their respirator masks during a respirator fit test conducted by Engineman 1st Class Jason Black, center, from Port Huron, Michigan, outside of the respirator issue office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

