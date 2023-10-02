USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct respirator fit tests

231003-N-RQ159-1049 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2023) Engineman 1st Class Jason Black, right, from Port Huron, Michigan, sprays stannic chloride, an irritant smoke, in front of Airman Johoany Elie, from Queens, New York, during a respirator fit test conducted outside of the respirator issue office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

