USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct respirator fit tests

231003-N-RQ159-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2023) Engineman 1st Class Jason Black, from Port Huron, Michigan, sprays stannic chloride, an irritant smoke, in front of Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Andreya Alderete, from Chino, California, during a respirator fit test conducted outside of the respirator issue office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 10:23
|Photo ID:
|8058748
|VIRIN:
|231003-N-RQ159-1020
|Resolution:
|2914x1849
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
