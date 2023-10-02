Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct respirator fit tests [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct respirator fit tests

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.03.2023

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231003-N-RQ159-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2023) Engineman 1st Class Jason Black, from Port Huron, Michigan, sprays stannic chloride, an irritant smoke, in front of Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Andreya Alderete, from Chino, California, during a respirator fit test conducted outside of the respirator issue office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 10:23
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    CVN 76
    safety
    USS Ronald Reagan
    fit test
    respirator

