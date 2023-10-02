USS McFaul Torpedo Tube Maintenance

231003-N-YD864-1023 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 3, 2023) Lt. Tony Powers, left, and Chief Sonar Technician Kevin Wall conduct a maintenance inspection on Mark 32 Surface Vessel Torpedo Tubes aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 3, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)

