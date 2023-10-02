Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Torpedo Tube Maintenance [Image 2 of 4]

    USS McFaul Torpedo Tube Maintenance

    GULF OF OMAN

    10.03.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231003-N-YD864-1021 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 3, 2023) Chief Sonar Technician Kevin Wall, left, and Sonar Technician Seaman Luis Blanco Hernandez conduct routine maintenance on Mark 32 Surface Vessel Torpedo Tubes aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 3. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)

    GULF OF OMAN
    U.S. 5th FLEET
    NAVCENT
    USS MCFAUL
    CSG 12

