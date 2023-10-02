Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, speaks to an on-post housing resident during a Walking Housing Town Hall held Oct. 3. Post leadership walked through the housing areas to speak to residents first hand about their housing experiences.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 08:43 Photo ID: 8058552 VIRIN: 231003-A-ZN169-1115 Resolution: 2646x2147 Size: 588.19 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 231003-A-ZN169-1115 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.