231003-A-ZN169-1115

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, speaks to an on-post housing resident during a Walking Housing Town Hall held Oct. 3. Post leadership walked through the housing areas to speak to residents first hand about their housing experiences.

    Walking town hall nets positive feedback

