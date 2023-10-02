Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs, lead a group of post leadership and housing officials through the on-post housing area during a walking town hall, Oct. 3.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|8058550
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-ZN169-1053
|Resolution:
|3879x2784
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231003-A-ZN169-1053 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walking town hall nets positive feedback
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT