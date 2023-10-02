231003-A-ZN169-1053

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs, lead a group of post leadership and housing officials through the on-post housing area during a walking town hall, Oct. 3.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walking town hall nets positive feedback

