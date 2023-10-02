Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany

Col. Jennifer McDonough and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Campbell, the command team of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, visit Soldiers of the 24th Ordnance Company, near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 2, 2023. The 24th Ordnance Company Soldiers deployed to Europe in June to support training and operations with U.S. and allied forces to enhance military interoperability and contingency response capabilities in order to deter aggression in the region.

