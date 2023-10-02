Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany [Image 6 of 7]

    Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Jennifer McDonough and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Campbell, the command team of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, visit Soldiers of the 24th Ordnance Company, near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 2, 2023. The 24th Ordnance Company Soldiers deployed to Europe in June to support training and operations with U.S. and allied forces to enhance military interoperability and contingency response capabilities in order to deter aggression in the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 07:34
    Photo ID: 8058449
    VIRIN: 231002-A-DP764-4673
    Resolution: 2678x3571
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany
    Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany
    Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany
    Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany
    Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany
    Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany
    Provider command visits 24th Ordance Soldiers in Germany

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT