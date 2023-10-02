PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 4, 2023) Sailors fight a simulated fire during an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 4. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 05:31 Photo ID: 8058325 VIRIN: 231004-N-HP061-1043 Resolution: 5533x3689 Size: 975.2 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard USS Shoup participate in aircraft firefighting drill [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.