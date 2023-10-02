Sailors aboard USS Shoup participate in aircraft firefighting drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 4, 2023) Sailors fight a simulated fire during an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 4. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
|10.04.2023
|10.05.2023 05:31
|8058322
|231004-N-HP061-1018
|3443x5165
|993.35 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|4
|0
