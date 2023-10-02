USS Bataan Maintenance

230928-N-AB188-1030 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 29, 2023) Airman Reginald Bryant, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), changes the brakes of a bridge crane in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 29. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

