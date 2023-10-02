Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Maintenance [Image 18 of 20]

    USS Bataan Maintenance

    NORFOLK, ARABIAN GULF

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230928-N-AB188-1030 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 29, 2023) Airman Reginald Bryant, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), changes the brakes of a bridge crane in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 29. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 05:31
    Photo ID: 8058320
    VIRIN: 230928-N-AB188-1030
    Resolution: 3853x2569
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Maintenance [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Bataan Amphibious

