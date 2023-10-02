Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Hosts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 16 of 20]

    USS Bataan Hosts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230929-N-AB188-1116 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Hospital Corpsman Tyson Brind’Amour, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), participates in a chief pinning ceremony in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 29. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 05:31
    Photo ID: 8058318
    VIRIN: 230929-N-AB188-1116
    Resolution: 4538x3025
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Hosts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

