USS Bataan Hosts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

230929-N-AB188-1100 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 29, 2023) Capt. Paul Burkhart, commanding officer of the Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), speaks to newly promoted chief petty officers and gunnery sergeants during the ship’s chief pinning ceremony in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 29. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

