    MV ARC Endurance Delivers U.S. Army Cargo

    POLAND

    12.18.2022

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    MSCEURAF MTS coordinates M/V ARC Endurance mission to provide redeployment assistance for 503 pieces of U.S. Army cargo loaded at Port Gdynia, Poland, with delivery to Klaipeda, Lithuania.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 8058270
    VIRIN: 221218-N-N1112-1001
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 113.72 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 6
    #MSC #MSCDelivers

