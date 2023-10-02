Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources [Image 5 of 5]

    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alydia Ball, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group executive officer, briefs eligibility requirements for prior enlisted Airmen to commission through Officer Training School during an enlisted to officer forum at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2023. Ball is a prior enlisted officer who earned her commission through OTS and in an effort to develop innovative leaders around base, Ball and other prior enlisted officers from the 694th ISRG organized the forum to share their personal experiences and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:58
    Photo ID: 8058268
    VIRIN: 230920-F-QO603-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 19.37 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources
    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources
    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources
    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources
    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Professional Development
    ROTC
    USAFA
    OTS
    Enlisted to Officer
    Innovative Leaders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT