Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alydia Ball, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group executive officer, briefs eligibility requirements for prior enlisted Airmen to commission through Officer Training School during an enlisted to officer forum at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2023. Ball is a prior enlisted officer who earned her commission through OTS and in an effort to develop innovative leaders around base, Ball and other prior enlisted officers from the 694th ISRG organized the forum to share their personal experiences and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

