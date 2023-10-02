U.S. Air Force Capt. Rajeev Stephens, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group mission management team chief, briefs eligibility requirements for prior enlisted Airmen to commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps during an enlisted to officer forum at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2023. As leaders evolve, so does the Air Force's capacity to innovate and overcome adversity, making these educational forums crucial for developing Airmen and the nation’s future success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 03:58
|Photo ID:
|8058266
|VIRIN:
|230920-F-QO603-1106
|Resolution:
|5988x3984
|Size:
|18.99 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources
