Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rajeev Stephens, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group mission management team chief, briefs eligibility requirements for prior enlisted Airmen to commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps during an enlisted to officer forum at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2023. As leaders evolve, so does the Air Force's capacity to innovate and overcome adversity, making these educational forums crucial for developing Airmen and the nation’s future success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR