Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources [Image 2 of 5]

    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rajeev Stephens, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group mission management team chief, briefs eligibility requirements for prior enlisted Airmen to commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps during an enlisted to officer forum at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2023. The Air Force relies on innovative leaders to adapt swiftly to emerging threats and technologies, making these forums a strategic investment in our Airmen and our national defense’s competitive edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:58
    Photo ID: 8058265
    VIRIN: 230920-F-QO603-1087
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.7 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources
    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources
    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources
    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources
    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Professional Development
    ROTC
    USAFA
    OTS
    Enlisted to Officer
    Innovative Leaders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT