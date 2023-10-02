Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources [Image 1 of 5]

    Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. James Rogers, 694th Intelligence Support Squadron flight commander, briefs eligibility requirements for prior enlisted Airmen to commission through the U.S. Air Force Academy during an enlisted to officer forum at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2023. At the 51st Fighter Wing, cultivating innovative leaders is essential for maintaining a competitive edge in an ever-evolving global security landscape. These forums empower Airmen with the knowledge and motivation to advance their careers and contribute to the overall development of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:58
    Photo ID: 8058264
    VIRIN: 230920-F-QO603-1084
    Resolution: 6022x4007
    Size: 15.97 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    This work, Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Professional Development
    ROTC
    USAFA
    OTS
    Enlisted to Officer
    Innovative Leaders

