Enlisted to Officer: Exploring Commissioning Resources

U.S. Air Force Capt. James Rogers, 694th Intelligence Support Squadron flight commander, briefs eligibility requirements for prior enlisted Airmen to commission through the U.S. Air Force Academy during an enlisted to officer forum at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2023. At the 51st Fighter Wing, cultivating innovative leaders is essential for maintaining a competitive edge in an ever-evolving global security landscape. These forums empower Airmen with the knowledge and motivation to advance their careers and contribute to the overall development of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 09.20.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR