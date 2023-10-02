Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training. [Image 5 of 5]

    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Airman Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Robert Ladinos-Rios, an vehicle instructor at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron uses a torque wrench to tighten a bolt on an electric vehicle (EV) engine during an EV maintenance training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26th, 2023. The Department of Defense has mandated that all U.S. military branches convert their conventionally-powered vehicles to EVs by 2035. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training

