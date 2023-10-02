Tech. Sgt. Robert Ladinos-Rios, an vehicle instructor at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron uses a torque wrench to tighten a bolt on an electric vehicle (EV) engine during an EV maintenance training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26th, 2023. The Department of Defense has mandated that all U.S. military branches convert their conventionally-powered vehicles to EVs by 2035. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:02 Photo ID: 8058255 VIRIN: 230926-F-BK945-1116 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.06 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training. [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.