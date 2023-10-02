Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rengiil, a vehicle maintenance instructor at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, looks into an electric vehicle engine cabin during an electric vehicle (EV) training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26th, 2023. Three schoolhouses from Spangdahlem AB, Naval Base Ventura County, California, Kadena Air Base, Japan attended the EV maintenance training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 03:02
|Photo ID:
|8058254
|VIRIN:
|230926-F-BK945-1098
|Resolution:
|5888x3931
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training. [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem Air Base
