Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training. [Image 4 of 5]

    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Airman Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rengiil, a vehicle maintenance instructor at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, looks into an electric vehicle engine cabin during an electric vehicle (EV) training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26th, 2023. Three schoolhouses from Spangdahlem AB, Naval Base Ventura County, California, Kadena Air Base, Japan attended the EV maintenance training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:02
    Photo ID: 8058254
    VIRIN: 230926-F-BK945-1098
    Resolution: 5888x3931
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training. [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training.
    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training.
    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training.
    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training.
    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    52nd LRS
    Training
    Electric Vehicles
    18th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT