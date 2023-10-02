Peter Ivory (left), a field-based technical trainer for Autotech Training, instructs Tech. Sgt. Robert Ladinos-Rios (center), a vehicle maintenance instructor at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Devin Mazza (right), the NCOIC at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52 LRS, on how to reassemble an electric vehicle engine during an electric vehicle training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26th, 2023. During the training, students furthered their abilities to operate on high voltage systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 03:02
|Photo ID:
|8058253
|VIRIN:
|230926-F-BK945-1087
|Resolution:
|5513x3680
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training. [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training
Spangdahlem Air Base
LEAVE A COMMENT