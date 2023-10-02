Peter Ivory (left), a field-based technical trainer for Autotech Training, instructs Tech. Sgt. Robert Ladinos-Rios (center), a vehicle maintenance instructor at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Devin Mazza (right), the NCOIC at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52 LRS, on how to reassemble an electric vehicle engine during an electric vehicle training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26th, 2023. During the training, students furthered their abilities to operate on high voltage systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:02 Photo ID: 8058253 VIRIN: 230926-F-BK945-1087 Resolution: 5513x3680 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training. [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.