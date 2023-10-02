Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training. [Image 3 of 5]

    Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Airman Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Peter Ivory (left), a field-based technical trainer for Autotech Training, instructs Tech. Sgt. Robert Ladinos-Rios (center), a vehicle maintenance instructor at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Devin Mazza (right), the NCOIC at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52 LRS, on how to reassemble an electric vehicle engine during an electric vehicle training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26th, 2023. During the training, students furthered their abilities to operate on high voltage systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

