Staff Sgt. Joshua Davis (left), a vehicle maintenance instructor at the AFFOR Transportation Center with the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Jordan McCollum, an vehicle maintenance instructor with the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, reassemble an electric vehicle (EV) engine during an EV maintenance training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26, 2023. The 52 LRS made history by hosting the Air Force’s first-ever EV maintenance training course from Sept. 21 to Sept. 29, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:02 Photo ID: 8058252 VIRIN: 230926-F-BK945-1014 Resolution: 4818x3216 Size: 949.64 KB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training. [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.