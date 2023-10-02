Staff Sgt. Jordan McCollum (front), an instructor with the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, and Senior Master Sgt. Phillip Mann, Director of the AFFOR Transportation Center at the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, look at an electric vehicle (EV) engine cabin during an EV maintenance training course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26th, 2023. During the training, students learned the key components and safety requirements of electric and hybrid vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 03:02
|Photo ID:
|8058251
|VIRIN:
|230926-F-BK945-1085
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Spangdahlem conducts first ever Air Force-wide electric vehicle training
Spangdahlem Air Base
