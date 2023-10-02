Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing Exercise [Image 20 of 21]

    Passing Exercise

    IONIAN SEA

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Richardson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), steams in the Ionian Sea, Oct. 04, 2023 Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    This work, Passing Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SCPO Jeffrey Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

