The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Italian Navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550), the Blue Ridge-class command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Italian Navy destroyer ITS Ciao Duilio (D 554), Italian Navy frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591), and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) steam in formation in the Ionian Sea, Aug. 20, 2023 Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 02:45 Photo ID: 8058233 VIRIN: 231004-N-II168-1023 Resolution: 3573x2382 Size: 662.69 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SCPO Jeffrey Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.