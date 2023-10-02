Passing Exercise

The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and Italian Navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550), steam in formation in the Ionian Sea, Oct. 4, 2023 Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

