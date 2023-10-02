A group of Indian Army soldiers wait to begin a fire before conducting live fire exercise at Delta Junction, AK, Oct. 03, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 2023 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and the 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)

