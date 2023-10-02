Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yudh Abhyas 2023 [Image 5 of 16]

    Yudh Abhyas 2023

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of Indian Army soldiers wait to begin a fire before conducting live fire exercise at Delta Junction, AK, Oct. 03, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 2023 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and the 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 22:45
    Photo ID: 8058058
    VIRIN: 231003-A-GN891-1024
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 17.29 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yudh Abhyas 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Xavier Legarreta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Infantry
    11th Airborne Division
    982nd ComCam
    Yudh Abhyas 2023

