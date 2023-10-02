Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    Boxer Replenishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brad Kaminksi 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to the Supply Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), process supplies during a replenishment-at-sea, Oct. 3, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Kaminski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 22:14
    Photo ID: 8058025
    VIRIN: 231003-N-VL893-1096
    Resolution: 5494x3663
    Size: 862.23 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Brad Kaminksi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    USS Boxer
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Golden Gator

