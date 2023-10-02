Boxer Replenishment-at-Sea

Sailors assigned to the Supply Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), process supplies during a replenishment-at-sea, Oct. 3, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Kaminski)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8058025
|VIRIN:
|231003-N-VL893-1096
|Resolution:
|5494x3663
|Size:
|862.23 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
