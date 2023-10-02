Sailors assigned to the Supply Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), process supplies during a replenishment-at-sea, Oct. 3, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Kaminski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 22:14 Photo ID: 8058025 VIRIN: 231003-N-VL893-1096 Resolution: 5494x3663 Size: 862.23 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Brad Kaminksi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.