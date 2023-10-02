Wing Inspection Team members from the 374th Airlift Wing, don Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 during the Samurai Readiness Inspection final planning conference at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The annual Samurai Readiness Inspection is a base-level training event that evaluates the installation response to a simulated series of practical wartime and contingency crisis scenarios (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8057960
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-FJ989-1006
|Resolution:
|4032x2869
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base 2023 Samurai Readiness Inspection final planning conference [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt DeAndre Curtiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT