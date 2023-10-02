Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base 2023 Samurai Readiness Inspection final planning conference [Image 5 of 6]

    Yokota Air Base 2023 Samurai Readiness Inspection final planning conference

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Wing Inspection Team members from the 374th Airlift Wing, don Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 during the Samurai Readiness Inspection final planning conference at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The annual Samurai Readiness Inspection is a base-level training event that evaluates the installation response to a simulated series of practical wartime and contingency crisis scenarios (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 21:45
    Photo ID: 8057959
    VIRIN: 231005-F-FJ989-1005
    Resolution: 3843x2943
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Yokota Air Base 2023 Samurai Readiness Inspection final planning conference [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt DeAndre Curtiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Samurai Readiness Exercise 2023
    BM23

