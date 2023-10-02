U.S. Army Soldiers from the 11th Infantry Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers conducted a live fire training exercise for Yudh Abhyas 2023 at Fort Wainwright, AK., Oct. 03, 2023. While training, both the U.S. and Indian forces worked hand in hand to assault an objective, provide cover fire for assisting components, building clearing, and squad maneuvering. Yudh Abhyas 23 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by Spc. Caleb Watson)

