    Wolf Pack honors POW-MIA [Image 8 of 8]

    Wolf Pack honors POW-MIA

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Fighter Wing leadership runs on a track during the 24-hour POW-MIA remembrance run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. The 8th FW honored those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home by keeping the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kayln Hankerson)

    POW-MIA
    Wolf
    Remembrance run
    INDOPACOM
    Wolf Chief

