8th Fighter Wing leadership runs on a track during the 24-hour POW-MIA remembrance run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. The 8th FW honored those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home by keeping the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kayln Hankerson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 20:45 Photo ID: 8057942 VIRIN: 230928-F-HZ502-1007 Resolution: 4559x3033 Size: 8.24 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack honors POW-MIA [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.