Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing commander, delivers closing remarks during the 24-hour POW-MIA remembrance run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2023. The 8th FW honored those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home by keeping the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 20:46 Photo ID: 8057931 VIRIN: 230928-F-EZ422-1015 Resolution: 4367x2906 Size: 5.09 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack honors POW-MIA [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.