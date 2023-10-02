DM represents in National Hispanic Heritage Month

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Vasquez, 355 Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, left, Master Sgt. Joe Lopez, 355th OSS air traffic controller training and standardization noncommissioned officer in charge, center, and Staff Sgt. Ivan Montes, 355th Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, shows where they work at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023. The 355th Wing recognized National Hispanic Heritage Month and emphasized how every member’s diversity makes the U.S. Armed Forces stronger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

