    DM represents in National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3]

    DM represents in National Hispanic Heritage Month

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Vasquez, 355 Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, left, Master Sgt. Joe Lopez, 355th OSS air traffic controller training and standardization noncommissioned officer in charge, center, and Staff Sgt. Ivan Montes, 355th Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, shows where they work at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023. The 355th Wing recognized National Hispanic Heritage Month and emphasized how every member’s diversity makes the U.S. Armed Forces stronger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    This work, DM represents in National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Hispanic Heritage Month
    NHHM

