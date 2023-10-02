U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ivan Montes, 355th Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, shows where he works at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023. The 355th Wing recognized National Hispanic Heritage Month and emphasized how every member’s diversity makes the U.S. Armed Forces stronger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8057892
|VIRIN:
|231002-F-NC910-1030
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
This work, DM represents in National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
