Fort McCoy’s brigade headquarters construction project now 80 percent complete as October ‘23 begins; work remains on track

The construction area for a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown Oct. 2, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Location of construction is just across the street from where the same contractor built two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block. According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan. The project includes the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

