    Fort McCoy’s brigade headquarters construction project now 80 percent complete as October ‘23 begins; work remains on track [Image 69 of 71]

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown Oct. 2, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Location of construction is just across the street from where the same contractor built two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block. According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan. The project includes the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 18:24
    VIRIN: 231002-A-OK556-5220
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Fort McCoy’s brigade headquarters construction project now 80 percent complete as October ‘23 begins; work remains on track [Image 71 of 71], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works
    brigade headquarters construction project

