Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference Announces Technology Rising Star Award to NSWCPD’s Mia Korngruen

    2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference Announces Technology Rising Star Award to NSWCPD’s Mia Korngruen

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Jay Butterbaugh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    The 2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference announces the presentation of its Technology Rising Star Award to Mia Korngruen, a portfolio Manager at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD). The award recognizes women in the workforce helping to “shape technology for the future.” Korngruen was nominated for “significantly impacting the U.S. Navy Surface Ship Fleet by developing and overseeing how the organization manages and executes all the tasking for the Command’s largest customer, Naval Sea Systems Command, Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization and Sustainment (NAVSEA21). (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 16:06
    Photo ID: 8057571
    VIRIN: 231004-O-KJ711-9160
    Resolution: 2684x2001
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference Announces Technology Rising Star Award to NSWCPD’s Mia Korngruen , by Jay Butterbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference Announces Technology Rising Star Award to NSWCPD&rsquo;s Mia Korngruen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, NSWCPD,
    Women of Color STEM DTX Conference
    Mia Korngruen
    Technology Rising Star award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT