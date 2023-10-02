2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference Announces Technology Rising Star Award to NSWCPD’s Mia Korngruen

The 2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference announces the presentation of its Technology Rising Star Award to Mia Korngruen, a portfolio Manager at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD). The award recognizes women in the workforce helping to “shape technology for the future.” Korngruen was nominated for “significantly impacting the U.S. Navy Surface Ship Fleet by developing and overseeing how the organization manages and executes all the tasking for the Command’s largest customer, Naval Sea Systems Command, Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization and Sustainment (NAVSEA21). (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh/Released)

