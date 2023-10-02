Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE Helps Set Fitness Goals [Image 2 of 2]

    JBLE Helps Set Fitness Goals

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – David Pittman, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Headquarters personnel, runs on a treadmill while being monitored by Samantha Melius, Armed Forces Wellness Center supervisory health educator, at the Armed Forces Wellness Center, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 7, 2023. Pittman ran until he reached his desired heart rate so he can have the most accurate data to determine his appropriate training zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    This work, JBLE Helps Set Fitness Goals [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia
    Fort Eustis
    Air Force
    Army
    JBLE
    AFWC

