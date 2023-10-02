Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWC Helps Set Fitness Goals [Image 1 of 2]

    AFWC Helps Set Fitness Goals

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Samantha Melius, Armed Forces Wellness Center supervisory health educator, prepares David Pittman, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Headquarters personnel, for the Vo2 Submax Testing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 7, 2023. Melius applied a mask onto Pittman’s face to track his oxygen intake while he ran on the treadmill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

