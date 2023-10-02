Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASN EI&E Speaks at ACP [Image 1 of 3]

    ASN EI&amp;E Speaks at ACP

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonteil Johnson 

    U.S. Navy           

    BOSTON (Oct. 3, 2023) Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, & Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger speaks at the American Clean Power Association (ACP) Offshore WINDPOWER Conference and Exhibition Oct. 3 in Boston. Secretary Berger participated in a fireside chat with Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Liz Klein on the topic of offshore wind and national security. The Navy supports offshore wind turbine development, and other renewable energy initiatives and is committed to supporting renewable energy development when it is compatible with the national defense mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Joe Keiley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 15:52
    Photo ID: 8057523
    VIRIN: 231003-N-GA722-1002
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASN EI&E Speaks at ACP [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASN EI&amp;E Speaks at ACP
    ASN EI&amp;E Speaks at ACP
    ASN EI&amp;E Speaks at ACP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EI&E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT