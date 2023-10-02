BOSTON (Oct. 3, 2023) Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, & Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger speaks at the American Clean Power Association (ACP) Offshore WINDPOWER Conference and Exhibition Oct. 3 in Boston. Secretary Berger participated in a fireside chat with Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Liz Klein on the topic of offshore wind and national security. The Navy supports offshore wind turbine development, and other renewable energy initiatives and is committed to supporting renewable energy development when it is compatible with the national defense mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Joe Keiley)

