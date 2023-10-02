A U.S. Airman receives a bear to give to a loved one in preparation of an upcoming deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023. Airmen received helpful resources and briefings on how to further prepare themselves and their families for the deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 13:55 Photo ID: 8057353 VIRIN: 230920-F-AL288-1027 Resolution: 4546x3247 Size: 2.92 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen prepare for deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.