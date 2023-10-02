Airmen prepare for deployment

A U.S. Airman wears the 355th Wing patch, which depicts the aircraft flown by the wing, while they have their documents reviewed before deploying at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023. DM flew the C-130, A-10 Thunderbolt II and HH-60 in order to achieve its rescue and attack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
09.20.2023
10.04.2023
|8057352
|230920-F-AL288-1019
|5043x3602
|3.3 MB
DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|1
|0
