Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen prepare for deployment [Image 3 of 5]

    Airmen prepare for deployment

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen wait to have their documents reviewed before they are cleared to deploy at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023. The deployment line was a multistage process that included helpful resources, medical clearance and document verification to ensure all Airmen were prepared to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 8057351
    VIRIN: 230920-F-AL288-1016
    Resolution: 4878x3484
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen prepare for deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen prepare for deployment
    Airmen prepare for deployment
    Airmen prepare for deployment
    Airmen prepare for deployment
    Airmen prepare for deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Readiness
    Deployment
    DMAFB
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT