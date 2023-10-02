Airmen prepare for deployment

U.S. Airmen wait to have their documents reviewed before they are cleared to deploy at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023. The deployment line was a multistage process that included helpful resources, medical clearance and document verification to ensure all Airmen were prepared to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

