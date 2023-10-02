230929-N-KC192-2298 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Kelsey Singley, a native of Key West, Fla., and assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Yorktown, receives her cover from her sponsor Chief Hospital Corpsman Jose Tello during a chief pinning ceremony held on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 29, 2023. During the ceremony, 24 Sailors from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and subordinate commands in the Hampton Roads area were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following six weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:16 Photo ID: 8057339 VIRIN: 230929-N-KC192-2298 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.9 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Hometown: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMFL fosters relations with Billings to deepen Navy connection [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.